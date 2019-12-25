Prince George, Princess Charlotte join royal Christmas walk for first time

The royal family had two adorable new additions to their traditional Christmas Day church service!

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, held hands with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they joined their parents for the first time in the royal family's annual short walk from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their beaming parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as grandfather Prince Charles, as they took part in the royal family's annual Christmas Day church services for the first time. Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

George and Charlotte were also joined by their grandfather, Prince Charles, who walked alongside their proud parents as they greeted the crowd during the public event.

Their younger brother, Prince Louis, 1, stayed back at the house as his royal siblings got their first experience of the annual tradition.

The public walk to Christmas Day services is an annual tradition for the royal family. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

The church is the location where many royals have been baptized over the years, including Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, as well as Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Charlotte.

Prince George holds his father's hand as he takes part in the royal family's traditional walk to Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. BEN STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

The sweet family moment came after Kensington Palace released a cute, black-and-white family photo on Christmas Eve of William planting a kiss on Louis' cheek as Charlotte and George look on.

"Merry Christmas!This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day,'' the palace wrote.

The young royals were also joined on Wednesday by their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, who arrived wearing a red coat and hat while being driven in a maroon Bentley with Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

George also had some fun with his great-grandmother in the days leading up to the holiday, making Christmas pudding with her alongside his father and grandfather.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service with the royal family. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

The queen's husband, Prince Philip, 98, did not attend services after being released from the hospital on Christmas Eve. He was admitted to a London hospital in a planned visit on Friday for "observation and treatment," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also were not in attendance, as they are taking an extended break with their baby son Archie and spending the holidays in Canada.

Now that George and Charlotte have experienced the royal tradition for the first time, they can get back to a tradition that they have enjoyed before — playing with their Christmas presents!