Prince George and Princess Charlotte bring a dose of adorable to the royal wedding

How cute are they?!

by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
Prince George of Cambridge, Jasper Dyer, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zoe Warren, Zalie Warren, Benita Litt, Remy Litt and Rylan Litt arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.WPA pool via Getty Images

Every part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day was a visual delight, from the grounds of Windsor Castle to the beauty of St. George's Chapel to the crowd of famous faces, all decked out for fascinators and finery to witness it all.

Queen Elizabeth, royal family enter chapel for royal wedding

08:50

But if you're more interested in "aw!" than awe, look no further than the young members of the wedding party — Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Princess Charlotte on her way to the ceremony!CHRIS JACKSON / AFP /Getty Images

While no one could have stolen the spotlight from the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the wee royals certainly came close Saturday.

Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Prince George sneaks a peak at the crowd while riding with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.GARETH FULLER / AFP/Getty Images

The 4-year-old page boy prince and his 3-year-old bridesmaid sister were among a group of adorable children who accompanied Markle down the aisle.

Royal Wedding: See Meghan Markle walk down the aisle

04:11

With them were Charlotte's co-bridesmaids, which included Harry’s goddaughters — Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2 — Markle’s goddaughters — Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7 — as well as Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
That train!BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

And George's fellow page boys included Harry’s godson —Jasper Dyer, 6 — and Ivy’s brothers Brian and John Mulroney, both 7.

As for the youngest royal in the line of succession, Prince Louis, who was just born April 23, appears to have been a no-show — as expected. When Prince William greeted the well-wishers who were camped out ahead of the big day alongside his brother, he even joked that he was looking for a babysitter for the 3-week-old.

Prince George
Prince George looking dapper!Brian Lawless / pool via Reuters

George wore formal black attire, similar to that of Harry and William, as did the other page boys. For Charlotte and the girls, it was white dresses and flower tiaras.

Image:
Princess Charlotte gives a royal wave while standing with mom Kate. Andrew Matthews / AP
Image: Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Hi, Charlotte!Brian Lawless / Getty Images

The tots walked hand-in-hand down the aisle, and while the crowd gathered within St. George's remained composed, those of us who watched from a distance were free to ooh and aw about the sweet display.

Image: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
The page boys and bridesmaids walk into St. George's Chapel.OWEN COOBAN / EPA

Before the services began inside the chapel, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, escorted her children up the steps, just as she escorted them into the church ahead of sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last year.

Duchess Kate tells the kiddos to hush as they walk into sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.
Duchess Kate tells the kiddos to hush as they walk into sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.Justin Tallis / AP

Though this time, she didn't need to tell any of her tiny charged to "shh" ahead of the ceremony!

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan exchange vows

12:20

