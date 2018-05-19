Prince George and Princess Charlotte bring a dose of adorable to the royal wedding

With them were Charlotte's co-bridesmaids, which included Harry’s goddaughters — Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2 — Markle’s goddaughters — Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7 — as well as Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

That train! BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

And George's fellow page boys included Harry’s godson —Jasper Dyer, 6 — and Ivy’s brothers Brian and John Mulroney, both 7.

As for the youngest royal in the line of succession, Prince Louis, who was just born April 23, appears to have been a no-show — as expected. When Prince William greeted the well-wishers who were camped out ahead of the big day alongside his brother, he even joked that he was looking for a babysitter for the 3-week-old.

Prince George looking dapper! Brian Lawless / pool via Reuters

George wore formal black attire, similar to that of Harry and William, as did the other page boys. For Charlotte and the girls, it was white dresses and flower tiaras.

Princess Charlotte gives a royal wave while standing with mom Kate. Andrew Matthews / AP

Hi, Charlotte! Brian Lawless / Getty Images

The tots walked hand-in-hand down the aisle, and while the crowd gathered within St. George's remained composed, those of us who watched from a distance were free to ooh and aw about the sweet display.

The page boys and bridesmaids walk into St. George's Chapel. OWEN COOBAN / EPA

Before the services began inside the chapel, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, escorted her children up the steps, just as she escorted them into the church ahead of sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last year.

Duchess Kate tells the kiddos to hush as they walk into sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017. Justin Tallis / AP

Though this time, she didn't need to tell any of her tiny charged to "shh" ahead of the ceremony!