Prince George, Princess Charlotte are as adorable as always at royal wedding

Brides and grooms naturally hold the spotlight on their wedding days. But as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may have discovered, having little princes and princesses running around means you risk getting upstaged.
Which is exactly what happened. Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, who served as a bridesmaid and page boy at the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Friday, were adorably charming as always. (Little Prince Louis, who is just 5 months old, appears to have stayed at home.)
Charlotte has learned that waving is the way to go for a royal greeting the crowd:
Even if she hasn't necessarily mastered climbing steps:
George, meanwhile, knows how to have fun while hanging out with the bridesmaids:
The Prince and Princess are veterans at royal weddings by now; they attended Pippa Middleton's big day in 2017; the wedding of Sophie Carter, a friend of their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and the wedding in May of their uncle, Prince Harry, to the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle.
Princess Eugenie, 28, is William's first cousin, and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. Her parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
George is third in line to the British throne, after his father, Prince William, and grandfather, Prince Charles.
But while it might take many years for him to be in charge over Great Britain, George (and his sister) totally rule our hearts today!