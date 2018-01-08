share tweet pin email

An excited Princess Charlotte has started her first day of nursery school!

The 2-year-old princess, bundled up in a red coat and matching scarlet shoes, posed for pictures wearing a pink polka dot backpack just before heading off for school.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the palace said Monday in a tweet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

Both images were taken by Charlotte's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, before leaving for Willcocks Nursery School in London, the palace added in a second tweet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their younger child's school plans last month as they shared a new family photograph the royal couple used for their holiday card.

Charlotte is the fourth in line to the British throne behind her 4-year-old brother, their father, and grandfather, Prince Charles.

REX via Shutterstock Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Poland last July.

Charlotte's big brother George also also started nursery school when he was 2. In January 2016, he began attending a Montessori-style program in Norfolk, located about 100 miles north of London and where the family lived at the time because of Prince William’s job as a helicopter pilot for an air ambulance company.

Last September, George began his formal education at the private Thomas’s Battersea School, located in an upper middle-class London neighborhood just a few miles from Kensington Palace.