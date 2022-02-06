Prince Charles calls decision for Camilla to be ‘Queen Consort’ an ‘honour’

Charles, Prince of Wales, released a statement on Sunday responding to the message that Queen Elizabeth II shared yesterday, announcing that his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as "Queen Consort" when Charles becomes king.

The queen delivered the message on Saturday, February 5 as she marked the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s Accession. On Sunday, Feb. 6, the same day as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Charles released a statement celebrating his mother.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years,” Charles’ statement read. “The Queens’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

Charles then responded to the queen’s comments from the day prior saying that he and Camilla "are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.”

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” he wrote. “The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-serving monarch in British history. Yesterday, in her message ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, the queen reflected on her reign, saying, “This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years.”

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support,” she continued. "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales chat together on the second day of Royal Ascot Races on June 20, 2007 in Ascot, England. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Charles and Camilla were both married prior to their wedding in 2005. Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, but the couple divorced in 1996, one year before she died in a car crash in Paris. Charles and Camilla knew one another before they tied the knot.

Though the couple have been married for nearly twenty years, there was some dispute about what Camilla's title would be once Charles ascended to the throne. Yesterday’s announcement marked the first time her future title was confirmed.

“Camilla certainly has come a long way in terms of public favor since the Diana days,” Kristin Contino, chief reporter at Royal Central and author of “A House Full of Windsor,” told TODAY.

During the whole of 2022, celebrations will be held across the country and the Commonwealth to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and decades on the throne, though she has already kicked off her own personal celebrations.

On Friday, February 4, the royal family shared photos of the queen reading cards and letters as well as looking over artwork that children and members of the public sent to honor the milestone anniversary.

The queen was even joined at one point by her dorgi (a mix between a corgi and a dachshund), Candy, who wanted in on the celebration too!

