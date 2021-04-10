Prince Charles breaks silence after the death of his father Prince Philip

Prince Charles is breaking his silence after the death of his father Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales, 72, released a statement on Saturday and joined the millions publicly mourning his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on Oct. 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," Charles said in a statement released by Clarence House.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

Charles thanked mourners who sent well wishes and publicly honored the legacy of his late father.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," Prince Charles said. "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving consort in British history and was the oldest member of the royal family. A ceremonial funeral will take place next Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew or admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life — remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy," he said.

Prince Harry will be attending his grandfather’s funeral and will be following COVID-19 protocols for travel to and from the United Kingdom as well as during his time in the country, TODAY can confirm.

The former Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. will not be traveling, as she did not receive medical clearance from her doctor.

