Prince Andrew has tested positive for COVID-19

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

The Duke of York will not attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London as part of the days-long celebration honoring his mother's Platinum Jubilee. It's unclear if he will appear at other events tied to the Jubilee scheduled throughout the weekend.

He has not been in contact with the queen since testing positive for COVID-19, NBC News has learned.

In the lead-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace said Andrew would not be joining other members of the royal family on the palace balcony for the annual photo-op at the Trooping the Color parade. The queen this year reserved that appearance for only royals “undertaking official public duties.”

In January, Queen Elizabeth removed his patronages and military affiliations amid a lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who claims Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

Prior to the palace revealing Andrew's positive COVID-19 test, NBC News contributor Wilfred Frost said on TODAY that spectators should not expect to see public appearances by Andrew during Jubilee celebrations.

"As to whether we'll see Prince Andrew, that remains to be seen and I imagine the answer to that will probably be no," he said. "Everyone focused on the fact that we did see him escort the queen at Prince Philip's memorial, but much more significant is that he wasn't involved today. He had his titles stripped from him. That outweighs that quite significantly, I think."

Prince Andrew's presence at his late father's memorial in March marked his first public appearance since he settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre.