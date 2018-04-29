President Trump targets Democrats and the media at Michigan rally

Get the latest from TODAY
President Donald Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Friday and held a rally in Michigan. During his speech, he mocked the media, touted his role bringing North Korea into nuclear negotiations, and talked about his new celebrity endorser, Kanye West. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.
