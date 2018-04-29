Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

President Trump targets Democrats and the media at Michigan rally

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

President Trump targets Democrats and the media at Michigan rally

02:42

President Donald Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Friday and held a rally in Michigan. During his speech, he mocked the media, touted his role bringing North Korea into nuclear negotiations, and talked about his new celebrity endorser, Kanye West. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.

