President Trump fires back after Michelle Obama's DNC speech

President Donald Trump has responded to Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night in which she said he is the wrong person to lead the country.

Trump fired back on Twitter Tuesday morning after the former first lady said in her speech that "he is clearly in over his head" before she endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who served as former President Barack Obama's vice president for eight years.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement," Trump tweeted.

"My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before," he continued. "Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!"

Obama spoke about the coronavirus, the economy and Black Lives Matter in her speech on Monday night before addressing Trump.

"He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head," she said. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us."

Trump also called the Obama-Biden administration "corrupt" on Twitter before writing, "Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!"

In her speech Monday, Obama also referenced her comments from her 2016 DNC speech about "going high" when "they go low."

"Going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else," she said. "We degrade ourselves. We degrade the very causes for which we fight."

Obama ended her speech on Monday night by urging people to vote for Biden to end the "chaos" of the Trump administration.

"If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election," she said. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."