President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and has been experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House announced.

Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated and has received a pair of booster shots, has begun taking Paxlovid antiviral pills, according to a news release by the White House. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said the president is experiencing fatigue, a runny nose and a dry cough.

Biden is isolating at the White House and is expected to participate in planned meetings via Zoom from the residence. He will work in isolation until he tests negative.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters Thursday ahead of an event in Detroit that she tested negative for COVID-19 in the morning. She added that she had just spoken with the president and he is "doing fine."

She plans on continuing with her scheduled events on Thursday and wearing a mask.

All of the close contacts with the president are being informed on Thursday of his positive test. Biden's most recent test before Thursday was on Tuesday, when he tested negative, according to the White House.

Biden's positive test comes after he recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, where he met with leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia and participated in a summit of Arab leaders. It also comes as COVID cases have risen 23% in the last two weeks across the country, while deaths are up 46%, according to data tallied by NBC News.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID in April but exhibited no symptoms, the White House said at the time.