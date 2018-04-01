President Bill Clinton on Monica Lewinsky, #MeToo and whether his apology was enough

While some Democratic leaders, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have suggested that Clinton should have resigned at the time, the former president defended his decision to instead fight impeachment charges. He said he wouldn’t have changed his approach, in light of #MeToo.

“Well, I don't think it would be an issue. Because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn't,” he said.

In 1998, Clinton first denied, but then admitted to having an affair with Lewinsky, a scandal that launched a lengthy investigation and resulted with the second-ever presidential impeachment in United States history.

President Bill Clinton addressing reporters about the Monica Lewinsky scandal on January 26, 1998. Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Clinton said his critics are now pouncing on that affair because of their frustration with President Trump, who has been accused by numerous women of inappropriate sexual behavior, all of which Trump has denied.

“A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work, I think partly because they were frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office. And his voters don't seem to care,” Clinton said. “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution.”

Clinton said Trump's alleged sexual predatory behavior "hasn't gotten anything like the coverage that you would expect.”