President Biden's Oval Office decor includes a special pic of his late son Beau

President Joe Biden has already settled into the Oval Office and he has plenty of photos of iconic American leaders adorning the walls. The newly minted president also has a few personal mementos on hand, including a sweet photo of his late son Beau Biden behind the Resolute Desk.

Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III was the eldest of three children from his father's first marriage and died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. During his career, Biden served in Iraq with Delaware's Army National Guard and was a two-term Delaware attorney general.

The proud father placed the photo of his son alongside a series of other family photos, including one with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Beau Biden will always be close to his father's heart. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Since his son's death, President Biden has spoken openly about their relationship and has paid tribute to him on multiple occasions. On Election Day last November, the then-presidential candidate visited his son's grave, which is at the same cemetery where his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi are buried.

Earlier this week, the president gave a farewell speech to his home state of Delaware as he prepared to move to Washington, D.C. and paid tribute to his late son. As he spoke at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, the 78-year-old got emotional while talking about his son.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He's not here," he said tearfully. "Because we should be introducing him as president."

President Biden's son inspired his last book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose," and last year he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that his son should have been the one running for president.

"He was worried I would walk away" from public service, he said at the time. "He is part of me, and so is my surviving son Hunter and (daughter) Ashley.”

The president shares a hug with his son Hunter Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden after being sworn in. KEVIN DIETSCH / AFP - Getty Images

Hunter Biden has also paid tribute to his late brother in a sweet way. The 50-year-old named his 8-month-old son Beau. The baby stole the show at yesterday's inauguration festivities and shared a sweet moment with his grandfather during the "Celebrating America" primetime special.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were able to spend some quality time with their grandson during the "Celebrating America" primetime special on Inauguration Day. Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

On Inauguration Day, the family also found a touching way to honor Beau. Hunter and Ashley, followed by President Biden's grandchildren, walked into the inaugural ceremonies as the Marine Corps Band played a moving song: John Philip Sousa’s "Beau Ideal."