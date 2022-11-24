President Biden calls Dylan Dreyer during Thanksgiving Day Parade

President Biden is on the line!

Dylan Dreyer received a special call as she hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Guys, I think I’m getting a phone call? You know, I’m not one to take a phone call during TV — but I think I should answer this one,” Dylan said as a marching band processed behind her.

It was none other than the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who wished Dylan a happy Thanksgiving and told her she was “doing a good job” hosting.

“I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders — they never take a break,” President Biden said.

He added that later today, he and the first lady will be talking to troops “both here and abroad.”

“I hope everyone remembers, and every single day. God bless our troops, for real,” he said.

The first lady also shared their family’s Thanksgiving plans.

“We’re just going to have dinner with the family, probably take a walk on the beach,” she said.

“We’ve been coming up to Nantucket since we first got married, the whole family, and it’s become a tradition,” the president chimed in. “And we’re going to go stop at the fire department. Want to make sure that we spend some time on the island thanking the first responders here, and then we’ll see the Coast Guard, the military.”

Before signing off, President Biden sent his best wishes to Al Roker, who is now recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“We’re gonna give Al a call, see how he’s doing,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, Al marked the president’s 80th birthday on Instagram, sharing photos of them together and writing, “A very happy birthday to @potus @joebiden Here’s to many more, sir.”

It has been a busy time for the Biden family. Earlier this week, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, wed Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House, marking the 19th couple to marry at the Executive Mansion.