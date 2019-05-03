Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 12:26 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Suzanne Ciechalski and Scott Stump

Natalie Crowe was a bored teenager during the summer of 2012 when she stumbled across her mother's old address book in a storage bin and decided to search for a specific name.

The first person who popped into her head was Austin Tatman, who was her best friend when they were 5 years old. The two had lost touch after she moved from Florida to Connecticut with her mother and siblings.

Austin Tatman and his wife, Natalie Crowe-Tatman, re-created a sweet photo from their childhood friendship at their wedding in April. Courtesy of Shannon Miller

"For whatever reason, the first person to come to my mind was Austin," she told TODAY. "Still to this day, I have no idea why I went to it."

They hadn't seen each other in 12 years, but finding his name in her mother's address book prompted her to look up Tatman on Facebook and send him a message. Of course he remembered her.

"It was just like being back with your best friend that you haven't seen, which was the craziest experience for me," Tatman told TODAY. "You can never replicate that ... being away from someone and reconnecting."

That random reunion led to a budding romance, which progressed to where the pre-kindergarten sweethearts became husband and wife when they got married on April 13 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

"From the second that we met in pre-K we were best friends," Crowe said. "Our parents pretty much told us that it was a very, very special bond that we shared."

The two were great friends until they were five and Natalie moved away with her family. Courtesy of Shannon Miller

The couple, who are both 24, first met in 1999 in the same pre-kindergarten class in Ocala, Florida. They can still remember holding hands when they went trick-or-treating, and going out on Natalie's father's boat together.

"We would always hang out on the side kind of by ourselves," she said.

Even after Natalie and her family moved, she would often ask her mother if Austin still remembered her.

"She would say, 'If you remember him, then he remembers you,''' Crowe said.

They reconnected when Natalie looked up Austin on Facebook after 12 years apart. Courtesy of Shannon Miller

After they reconnected on Facebook, they eventually traded cell phone numbers. They also determined that Natalie's father lived only 10 minutes away from Austin in Florida, which led to them reuniting in person when she came to visit.

"Both sets of our parents were so supportive when we first reconnected," Tatman said. "They were just as excited, if not more excited, than we were."

"They were both over the moon about us getting together," Crowe said.

The couple got married in April and now live together in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Courtesy of Shannon Miller

On their second date together, the song "My Old Friend" by Tim McGraw popped up on the radio.

"The song was really key to our relationship,'' Crowe said. "It was so spot on to our journey."

They had a long-distance relationship as seniors in high school while Natalie was in Connecticut and Austin was in Florida. Austin then attended the University of Florida in Gainesville while Natalie went to the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Their relationship progressed to where Austin proposed in 2017 on the beach in Fort Lauderdale while surrounded by their friends and family.

At their wedding, they re-created a childhood photo of them in a red toy jeep with a sweet picture of them together in front of a real Jeep.

Their guestbook was also in the style of an address book in a nod to Natalie finding Austin's name in her mother's black book on that fateful day.