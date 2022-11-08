IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winning Powerball numbers for historic $2B jackpot revealed

The drawing was previously delayed the night of Nov. 7 after one state's lottery was still processing sales.

Check your tickets: Winning Powerball numbers finally revealed!

02:44
/ Source: TODAY
By Laya Neelakandan

After being delayed from the night of Nov. 7, the Powerball jackpot drawing was performed Nov. 8 at around 9 a.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida, according to a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The jackpot, which was previously estimated to be around $1.9 billion, climbed to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, the statement said.

The winning Powerball numbers were:

  • White balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56
  • Red Powerball 10.
  • The Power Play multiplier was 2X, according to the association.

The official draw results are pending.

The jackpot was the largest in the history of the lottery, with added anticipation after an unnamed state experienced delays with compiling its sales and play data. The last drawing, on Nov. 5 for an estimated $1.6 billion, yielded no winning tickets.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize estimated at about $1.5 billion. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed Aug. 3 for about $206 million.

Laya Neelakandan is a reporter for TODAY. She is currently studying journalism, sociology and music at Northwestern University. You can reach her on Twitter.