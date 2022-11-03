Powerball jackpot now second-highest in history after reaching $1.5 billion

The Powerball jackpot has almost reached the biggest payout in history ahead of the next drawing on Saturday.

No ticket matched the six numbers in the latest drawing on Nov. 2, pushing the jackpot to $1.5 billion. That figure is the second-highest in Powerball history after the $1.586 billion that was split between three winners from Tennessee, Florida and California in 2016 in the highest U.S. lottery payout in history.

If someone claims the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, it will be the third-largest payday in U.S. lottery history behind the 2016 prize and a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in 2018.

The $1.5 billion jackpot also has a cash option of $745.9 million, according to a news release by Powerball.

There were 16 winning tickets sold for the $1 million prize for matching all five white balls in the drawing on Nov. 2, but no winner of the overall prize. Three other tickets were sold that won $2 million, according to Powerball.

The last Powerball winner was back on Aug. 3, making Saturday's drawing the 40th one in a row since someone claimed the overall prize.

If no one wins on Saturday, that will tie the record for the most consecutive drawings without a winner, according to Powerball. There was also a streak of 40 in a row last year that ended on Oct. 4 when a person in California won $699.8 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday's drawing will be live-streamed on the Powerball website. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

If you're the lucky one who wins the billion-dollar jackpot, here are 9 tips on what to do as far as taxes, coming forward to claim the prize and more.