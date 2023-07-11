Powerball jackpot at $725 million after no winner in latest drawing

The Powerball lottery jackpot has risen to $725 million after no one picked all six winning numbers during the July 10 drawing.

Players failed to pick white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13, making the new jackpot the seventh largest payout in the lottery's history, according to Powerball.

If a player matches all six numbers during the July 12 drawing, they'll have the option to win $725 million paid out over 30 years, or can take a cash lump sum option of $366.2 million.

A Powerball player from Ohio last won the drawing in April, winning a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 35 consecutive drawings without a winner since, according to Powerball.

Meanwhile, Mega Millions also has a massive jackpot available for players. The lottery's prize currently stands at $480 million ahead of the July 11 drawing, or a cash option of $240.7 million.

Like Powerball, no one has won the prize since April, making the current jackpot the 14th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets start at $2 per ticket. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for July 11, and the next Powerball drawing is set for July 12.