Sea of posters at Capitol pay tribute to officers who faced down rioters

Following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week led by supporters of President Donald Trump, some U.S. House members and others want the Capitol Police officers who responded to the scene to know just how grateful people are for their efforts.

In the Cannon Tunnel, which connects the Cannon House Office Building to the Capitol, dozens if not hundreds of signs have been posted as a tribute to Capitol Police.

A Capitol Police officer photographs thank-you notes hung by members of Congress and their staffs in the Cannon Tunnel at the Capitol on Monday. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

They line the path that most people take to enter the Capitol, a spokesperson for the Committee on House Administration Republican Office, which reportedly coordinated the efforts, told CNN. The committee did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Members of Congress pass signs and posters expressing support and thanks for Capitol Police officers. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Liz Barton, a staffer for Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, writes a thank-you sign to hang in the Cannon Tunnel hallway. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Many of the notes were penned by members of Congress and their staff.

Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas, hangs up a thank-you sign. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Law enforcement officers had to make quick decisions while facing the violent mob when it breached the Capitol. One successfully led rioters away from a Senate chamber that had multiple senators and the vice president inside.

An onlooker observes the thank-you notes displayed in the Cannon Tunnel hallway. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

Another Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, died from his injuries a day after the breach took place.

"Thank you USCP," reads a sign hanging in the Cannon Tunnel, which connects the Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

More thank-you notes lining the Cannon Tunnel. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

"God bless you for your bravery and dedication," read one sign from the staff of Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from Kansas.

"Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid," read another.

A police officer views a collection of signs thanking law enforcement. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday to protest the ceremonial event that certified Joe Biden's win in the presidential election. Photos of the damage showed plenty of debris, members of Congress' offices ransacked, shattered windows, broken furniture and more. At least five deaths have been associated with the events.

Congress went on to confirm President-elect Biden's win early the following day. President Trump committed to an "orderly transition" of power shortly afterward.