Pope Francis celebrated his 81st birthday with a 13-foot-long pizza

share tweet pin email

Pope Francis showed you're never too old to have a pizza party on your birthday.

He celebrated turning 81 on Sunday by blowing out a single candle on a 13-foot-long rectangular pizza surrounded by a group of children at Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

Reuters Pope Francis had some help blowing out the candle on his birthday pizza when he celebrated turning 81 at Paul VI hall at the Vatican.

Francis urged the children, who were from the Vatican's pediatric clinic, to "eat all four meters" of the pizza because it will help them grow, according to The Associated Press.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Pope Francis suggests changing words in the 'Lord's Prayer' Play Video - 0:33 Pope Francis suggests changing words in the 'Lord's Prayer' Play Video - 0:33

Following the pizza party, thousands of children gathered in St. Peter's Square to wish him a happy birthday.

His decision to skip the birthday cake and have a pizza party instead had the internet fully supporting the move.

the pope turned 81 today and had a pizza party. what a legend — Kelsey Sida (@kelssida) December 17, 2017

The pope having a pizza party on his 81st birthday is my life goals — Dawson Chapman (@DawsonChapman3) December 17, 2017

The pope celebrated his birthday with a 13 foot pizza... dude knows how to party — Melissa Pennino (@Mel294p) December 17, 2017

It's no surprise Francis wanted the kids to handle finishing all those carbs. Italian doctors advised him to cut down on his pasta consumption after he gained weight early in his tenure.

But hey, a little cheat meal of pizza on your birthday never hurt anyone.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.