Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case

Trump was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in the Georgia election case next Wednesday morning.

Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024

By Charlie Gile and Rebecca Shabad

Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty in the Georgia criminal case accusing him of racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, according to court documents.

Trump’s lawyers submitted the plea in writing and notified the court that he will not appear in person for the scheduled arraignment next week, which is allowed under Georgia law.

Trump was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges he faces in the Georgia election case at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 6.

Trump was charged with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy counts as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping investigation into the effort by him and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, an election battleground state.

