Trump’s mugshot made public by Fulton County jail after arrest

Former President Donald Trump was booked in the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

This is Trump’s fourth indictment this year, but it’s the first time he’s had his mugshot taken. Fulton County authorities are taking mugshots of all 19 people charged in the case, including Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office released Trump’s mugshot not long after he left the jail. The former president was released on a $200,000 bond.

District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, oversaw the charges against Trump and his cohorts. In a filing Thursday, she requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23 of this year. A judge will ultimately decide when Trump’s Georgia trial will begin, as he faces other charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

