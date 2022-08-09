Pelosi responds to GOP criticism of search at Trump’s estate: ‘No person is above the law’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told TODAY "no person is above the law" in response to GOP criticism of the FBI conducting what former President Donald Trump called an "unannounced raid" of his home at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Pelosi if she had any response to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's statement on the search.

"When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department," McCarthy said in a statement.

"Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," he added.

Pelosi said "whatever the leader is saying is probably idle," adding she believes Democrats will win the House in the 2022 election, referencing the strides Democrats have made in recent days with the passage of the climate, tax and health care bill in the Senate.

"But nonetheless, we believe in the rule of law. That's what our country is about," Pelosi said. "And no person is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States."

Pelosi admitted she found out about the search on her phone, and that she doesn't "know very much about it."

"It will be interesting to find out exactly what the warrant was ... but again we can only speculate," she said.

Trump said in a statement Monday evening that FBI agents had "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago, his private Palm Beach Club, and "even broken into my safe."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in the statement.

An attorney for Trump, Christina Bobb, told NBC News the FBI "did conduct an unannounced raid and seized paper," and added Trump and his team have been “cooperative with FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way.”

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News the search was related to classified information Trump allegedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in January 2021. A senior government official confirmed to NBC News the search warrant was connected to the National Archives.

Trump was not present for the search at Mar-a-Lago, and was seen leaving Trump Tower in New York Monday evening.

In February, the National Archives said in a statement Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House.

Later that month, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to probe whether Trump's handling of the classified documents violated federal recordkeeping laws, sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.