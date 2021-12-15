Matthew McConaughey isn’t ruling out a future political run: ‘Not going to say never’

Just because Matthew McConaughey decided not to run for governor of Texas in the 2022 election doesn't mean that he has ruled out a run at political office in the future.

"I’m not going to say no forever, absolutely not," the Oscar-winning actor told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Wednesday. "But this last year and a half, just considering that sacred position of running for governor of the state of Texas, it was a very conscientious and earnest year, and a process I’m so happy I went through because I became very aware of what matters to me, what I think is best for me and the most of amount of people at the same time."

McConaughey, 52, had openly flirted with running for governor of his home state for months before announcing in late November that he would not be pursuing office. Instead he said he would be focused on serving his community.

"It was a wonderful process, so I’m not going to say never," McConaughey said Wednesday. "Politics is a sacred spot that I have great honor for."

His said his focus is currently on other areas of his life and career.

"Right now the most important thing on my plate is fatherhood," he said. "I have three children, 13, 11, 8. When you have children you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now."

McConaughey, who once again lends his voice to koala bear Buster Moon in the animated sequel "Sing 2," looks to continue acting and writing, as well as investing in businesses that he believes can create positive change.

"I just want to keep telling stories," he said. "It’s a part of the reason why my category of leadership going forward I think needs to stay in the storytelling realm. We need a new narrative. America needs a new narrative."

McConaughey previously addressed speculation that he was considering a run for governor in a TODAY interview in March with Al Roker.

“Look, it’s a very honorable consideration,” he said at the time. “So am I considering that? Sure, it’s a great thing and an honorable thing to be able to consider.”

“What I’ve gotta choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I gonna be most useful in?” he added.

Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking reelection for a third term in next year's Texas gubernatorial race.