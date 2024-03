Former Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman has died, his family announced in a statement Wednesday, March 27. He was 82.

Lieberman died Wednesday afternoon in New York after suffering complications from a fall, his family said in the statement.

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” his family said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.