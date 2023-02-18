Jimmy Carter, longest-living U.S. president, to receive hospice care at home

Former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care at home following a series of hospital stays, his foundation said in a statement on Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the statement said. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

The Carter Center did not provide details on his recent hospitalizations. His grandson, Jason Carter, said in a tweet that, “I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words”

Carter, 98, is the oldest living former American president and the first American president born in a hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer in Aug. 2015 — melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain — but was later declared cancer-free. In 2019, he also suffered a black eye in a fall and was later hospitalized with a fractured pelvis due to a separate fall.

He told a church congregation in 2019 that he was “at ease with death” following his cancer diagnosis, CBS News reported.

“I, obviously, prayed about it. I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death. It didn’t really matter to me whether I died or lived,” Carter said, according to CBS News. “I have, since that time, been absolutely confident that my Christian faith includes complete confidence in life after death. So, I’m going to live again after I die — Don’t know what form I’ll take, or anything.”

