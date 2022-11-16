Ivanka Trump says she's focusing on her kids, does 'not plan to be involved' in Donald Trump's presidential run

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior White House adviser during the Trump administration, says she’s taking a break from politics.

The former president’s eldest daughter did not attend her father’s speech on Nov. 15 night at Mar-a-Lago, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House, and later said she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.

Ivanka Trump in the White House, on Jun. 26, 2020. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she said in a statement.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

ABC News first reported her statement, which Ivanka Trump later posted on Instagram.

It was not immediately clear whether her husband, Jared Kushner, who also served as a senior White House adviser, would play a role in Trump’s campaign. Kushner, 41, attended Trump’s speech on the evening of Nov. 15.

In the Trump White House, Kushner served as a senior adviser to the president and was director of the Office of American Innovation.

Ivanka Trump, 41, was director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship when she served as a White House adviser.

Kushner and Trump have three young children together.

Since leaving government in 2021, both Kushner and Trump have remained in the political spotlight to some extent. They each testified for hours earlier this year before investigators on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In video testimony played during the last public hearing, in October, Ivanka Trump said she had accepted then-Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. A day later, the former president criticized his daughter on his Truth Social platform, saying “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Kushner, meanwhile, started an investment firm, Affinity, that received a $2 billion injection from the Saudi government six months after launching. In June, the House Oversight and Reform Committee launched an investigation into the investment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.