Hillary Clinton predicts Trump running again in 2024, calling it a ‘make-or-break point’

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 could have a negative impact on the country.

The former Secretary of State and presidential candidate spoke frankly to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about what she believes would be the dire consequences for the nation if Trump reclaims the White House in three years.

"If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again," she said in an excerpt of the interview shown on TODAY Friday. "But I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point."

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, believes America faces a clear choice.

"Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?" she asked.

The polarizing political figure also revisits the 2016 election in her new MasterClass video, titled "The Power of Resilience," in which she grows emotional talking about her late mother as she reads the speech she hoped to deliver if she won the presidency.

“I think about my mother every day,” she says.

Clinton also speaks with Willie about her would-be speech from 2016 in the full interview, which airs this weekend on Sunday TODAY. She also shares that she did not write a concession speech.

"Even though we had a lot of bumps those last 10 days, I still thought we could pull it out so I worked on a speech that really was about my journey and had a real emphasis on my mother's life and journey as a way of making it clear that, yes, I would be the first woman president, but I like everybody stood on the shoulders and lived the lives and experiences of those who came before us," Clinton told Willie in an excerpt from the interview shown Wednesday on TODAY.

