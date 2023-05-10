E. Jean Carroll on what she told Trump’s lawyer: ‘He did it and you know it’

One day after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, she said she had a simple message for him.

"He did it, and you know it," Carroll said she told Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina after the verdict was announced on Tuesday.

Carroll spoke with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie about what the verdict meant to her.

"I am overwhelmed, overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country," Carroll said, noting that with her win she had secured a victory for all women across the country.

"This is not about the money," she added. "This is about getting my name back."

Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million in damages for battery and defamation claims in a civil trial, but found the former president was not liable for a rape she alleged occurred in a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 presidency, has repeatedly denied Carroll's allegations, and blasted the verdict on his social media website, Truth Social, shortly after the verdict was announced.

"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" he wrote.

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the case "bogus" in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday.

"Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States," the spokesperson said.

"This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win," the spokesperson added.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, appeared on TODAY alongside her client and said Trump has "no legitimate arguments" for an appeal.

"I've rarely felt more confident about an appeal as I do about this one," Kaplan said.

A jury of six men and three women deliberated for about three hours before handing down the unanimous verdict.

"There's no question they were sending a message, combined with the fact that they decided the case in two and a half hours, which is lightning speed," Kaplan said.

She added she thought Trump's decision not to testify in the trial helped her client's case, though parts of his October video deposition were played for the jury.

"The jury saw, on our side, 11 witnesses who took the stand, day after day, including E. Jean for more than two days, under oath and tell the truth," Kaplan said. "On the other hand, he didn't even bother to show up. And then in his deposition he made admissions where he was basically a witness against himself."

Trump is now the first former president to have been found liable for sexual misconduct in a civil case, and several Republican senators said the verdict could harm his chances of reelection.

Carroll sued Trump last year, alleging Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department in 1995 or 1996 after she went public with the allegation in 2019 when she published her book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

Jurors found Carroll had proved "by a preponderance of the evidence" Trump had sexually abused her and awarded her about $2 million for the battery claim, according to the verdict sheet. She was awarded about $3 million for the defamation claims.

Carroll described on TODAY how the legal process of the case has affected her for the past 30 years.

"Before yesterday there was a concept of the perfect victim, who always screams, always reports to the police, always makes notes of when it happened, and their life folds up and they’re never supposed to be happy," Carroll said.

"Yesterday we demolished that concept, it is gone," she continued. "It's not so much about me, it's about every woman."