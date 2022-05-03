A draft Supreme Court opinion indicates Roe v. Wade will be overturned, Politico reports in extraordinary leak

In what would amount to an unprecedented leak in modern times, Politico on Monday night published what it said was a draft opinion indicating the abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade would be overturned in a pending court case later this year.

The document suggests five justices side with Mississippi in its case challenging the 1973 ruling: Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.

NBC News has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the document, and the Supreme Court declined to comment.

“The Court has no comment,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement Monday.

The final opinion is expected in late June or early July, meaning it is possible the justices’ final vote and decision may change.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.