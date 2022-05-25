Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting news conference: ‘You are doing nothing’

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for Texas governor, approached the stage during Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference Wednesday, confronting him over the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

O’Rourke told Abbott the shooting was “totally predictable” and that he was “doing nothing.”

O’Rourke was shouted down by several of the officials on the stage, with one calling him a “sick son of a b----“ as he was escorted out by police.

Earlier in the news conference, Abbott said the suspected shooter, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, had posted several social media warnings shortly before Tuesday’s shooting.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School, which left 21 dead, including 19 children, on May 25 in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images

One Facebook message, according to the governor, said Ramos intended to shoot his grandmother. A second said he had shot her, Abbott said. The grandmother is hospitalized in critical condition.

Ramos’ third social media message was posted about 15 minutes before he arrived at the elementary school. According to Abbott, Ramos wrote: “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.”

The governor said the shooter had no known mental health history. Abbott said other than the social media posts, “there was no meaningful forewarning of this crime.”

