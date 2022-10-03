Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in sweet messages posted to their social media accounts Oct. 3.

The former president, 61, posted three pictures on Instagram and said in the caption that he seems to be the only one in the relationship who is aging, a joke he often makes.

The first picture is of him and his wife sitting at the bottom of a rocky mountain on a sandy beach, the second is of their names written in sand inside a heart and the third is a throwback picture from their wedding day in 1992.

"Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t," he said in the caption. "I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Barack Obama shared this photo in honor of his wife and their 30th wedding anniversary. @barackobama via Instagram

The former first lady, 58, also posted three pictures on Instagram. The first was of the two of them on a beach shore, the second was of the same sand heart her husband posted and the third was a different throwback picture from their wedding day.

She said in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!"

The Obamas are known for their cute social media posts about each other. @barackobama via Instagram

For their 25th anniversary in 2017, Michelle Obama said on Instagram that her husband is still undefeated in her eyes.

“A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote.

Barack Obama surprised her with a video message for that anniversary. He arranged for the video to be played while his wife was in the middle of a conversation with producer Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

“Now, the idea that you would even put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,’’ he said in the video. “It was a lot easier for me to do it because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

The couple share daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

Michelle Obama blushed while watching the video and told everyone, “I better get home!”