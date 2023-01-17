Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window in Auburn, Washington.
The Auburn Police Department released security footage of the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.
As the barista hands the customer his change, the man forcefully pulls the barista's hand, the video shows. Police said he attempted to drag her through the window using a "looped ziptie device," but the barista was able to fight off the man.
After the barista pulled away and slammed the window shut, the man sped away in a truck, the video showed.
The man is described as having a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet," according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information that could identify the man to contact the department, or call their tip line at (253) 288-7403.
Police did not identify the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Auburn, Washington, is about 28 miles south of Seattle.