The Salt Lake City police have released the last known photos of a missing University of Utah student in a plea for information about her disappearance.

Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt released photos on Tuesday of Mackenzie Lueck, 23, that were taken from security footage at Salt Lake City International Airport in the early hours of June 17 before she went missing.

Lueck was last seen taking a Lyft ride from the airport to an address in North Salt Lake, police told TODAY on Monday. She was reported missing on June 20.

A person allegedly picked up Lueck at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake after she was dropped off by her Lyft driver, but police have not been able to determine whether the second driver was a man or woman or confirm the make and model of the second vehicle, Doubt said.

Lueck got off her flight from California at 2:09 a.m. and got into the Lyft ride at 2:40 a.m., Doubt said. She did not appear to speak with anyone at the airport before getting in the car.

After investigators interviewed Lueck's Lyft driver, police said the driver is "not a suspect at this time." Lyft told TODAY on Monday that the driver continued to give rides immediately after dropping off Lueck and that "no irregularities" were found regarding the trip.

Police said Lueck was dropped off about eight miles north of the University of Utah, where she is a nursing student.

"After discussion with her family and friends, we see no indication that she has gone off the grid before,'' Doubt said. "This kind of behavior is uncharacteristic for her, according to them.''

Police are asking for any information regarding the person Lueck met in Hatch Park, any alternate phone Lueck may have used in the past, any unknown social media accounts she may have had, or if anyone has been in contact with her in the past week.

"We don't have any evidence to suggest any foul play, but again, this being her lack of being in her character we are concerned,'' Doubt said.

Lueck's friends and family have also organized a search, including a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

"For her not to reach out to me, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, anything, is very unlike her," Lueck's friend and sorority sister, Kennedy Stoner, said in a news conference on Sunday. "Kenzie, if you can hear this, we are all worried and looking out for you 24/7. We are not able to sleep. I cannot sleep at night knowing you're out there, and I am constantly thinking of you. Please let us know if you are safe."

Anyone with information about Lueck’s whereabouts can contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-4420 and reference case No. 19-111129.