Authorities are looking for a woman who goes to weddings uninvited and leaves with presents and money meant for the bride and groom.

Police in Comal County, Texas, are on the hunt for the woman, who has been popping up at weddings around San Antonio, earning the name “The Wedding Crasher,” in reference to the hit 2005 film, "Wedding Crashers."

The woman has been seen on surveillance camera using stolen gift cards. Comal County Crime Stoppers has turned to the public for help apprehending the woman by posting photos of her and offering a cash reward for any help in tracking her down.

"The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a female suspect involved in a series of wedding venue theft offenses," the post read. "This elusive suspect has been dubbed 'The Wedding Crasher.' The Wedding Crasher has been frequenting wedding events not only in Comal County, but surrounding counties as well, preying on unsuspecting families and friends."

“The suspect arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts," the post continued. "The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying the Wedding Crasher before she strikes again. Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $4,000.”

Kinsey and Dani Schick are among the newlyweds victimized.

“It was a pretty large wedding so someone could have definitely slipped (in) under the radar, without anyone knowing — which is exactly what happened,” Dani Schick said.

“There was security footage the night of our wedding that captured her walking in, stealing stuff and then walking out,” he added.

The first theft occurred in December 2018, reports NBC affiliate KXAN. The total value of everything the woman has stolen is unclear.