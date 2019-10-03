A human chain of police officers rescued a family that was trapped in their car in rising waters during Tropical Storm Imelda two weeks ago in Conroe, Texas.

The Conroe Police Department released the bodycam footage Tuesday and noted it was just one of "many heroic water rescues." The officers have been honored for their efforts.

In the clip, people in the vehicle are removed from the car and passed from one person in the chain to the other.

The impact of Imelda was devastating, with the storm dropping more than 40 inches of rain in two days en route to becoming the fifth-wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history.