Police find razor blades in gas pump handles in North Carolina

Police in a North Carolina town are warning people to check gas pumps before grabbing them after finding multiple instances of razor blades being placed in the underside of the handles.

Officers with the Forest City Police Department have found razor blades in pump handles at multiple gas stations in the town of about 7,000 and the surrounding areas, according to a news release.

Forest City Police

Police are now warning people to look before they grab the handle to pump their gas and to be aware of their surroundings.

It’s not clear how long the razor blades were in the pump handles until they were found.

Forest City Police

The investigation is currently underway by the Forest City police in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture, according to the news release. Officials say they will communicate updates when they become available.