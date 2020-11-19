'Polar night' arrives in Alaska town that won't see sun again until Jan. 23

Things have taken a dark turn in Utqiaġvik, Alaska.

The sun set on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. local time in the northernmost town in the United States and will not rise again for 65 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky won't be this bright in Utqiaġvik, Alaska again until Jan. 23, 2021, when American's northernmost town sees its next sunset. Bonnie Jo Mount / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Citizens of Utqiaġvik, formerly known as Barrow, have seen their last sunset until Jan. 23, 2021, which means by the time the sun comes up again, the country will have a new president, as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be on Jan. 20.

The long period of darkness is due to "polar night," which occurs at high latitudes in the Arctic and Antarctic circles every winter.

At 1:30pm AKST this afternoon, the sun will set and Utqiaġvik will enter a 66 day period of polar night. The sun will rise again on January 23rd, 2021. #akwx pic.twitter.com/iN4KXGxBh9 — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) November 18, 2020

The phenomenon occurs because regions in the Arctic circle are tilted away from the sun on the Earth's axis during winter, according to The Weather Channel.

The city is not completely plunged into darkness the whole time, as there are a few hours a day where there is enough light to see, but the sun never fully rises above the horizon.

While the residents of Utqiaġvik stock up on vitamin D, they can also look forward to a blindingly bright summer, as the same effect causes days of near total sunshine from May through August.