Polar bear attacks and kills two people in remote Alaskan village

A polar bear fatally attacked two people in a remote Alaskan village.

According to Alaska State Troopers, they received a call at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 reporting a polar bear attack in Wales, which is located northwest of Nome. Reports first indicated that the bear entered the community and chased several residents, the troopers stated.

“The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male — it was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair,” the dispatch report states.

Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are working to travel to Wales as weather conditions allow.

While they did not identify the two victims, the state troopers are in the process of notifying their family members.

Wales is a predominantly Inupiaq village of fewer than 150 people, according to the Associated Press.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that fatal polar bear attacks are rare in the state. After a fatal bear attack in 1990, biologists later reported that the animal showed signs of starvation.

“Over the past few decades, it’s been very, very rare for those types of attacks to occur. There have been close calls in recent years,” Joseph Jessup McDermott director of the Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council told the outlet. “It’s incredibly tragic it happened.”

Polar bears are in serious danger of going extinct due to climate change, according to The National Wildlife Federation, with the U.S. Geological Survey projecting that two thirds of polar bears will disappear by 2050.

In November 2022, scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey warned that as sea ice declines, more polar bears will come ashore each summer and stay longer — increasing the potential for more human-bear interactions.

“Back in the 1980s, polar bears would only spend a couple of weeks onshore each summer,” Karyn Rode, a USGS Research Wildlife Biologist said in a release at the time. “However, now many spend nearly two months ashore each year.”

A study released in 2017 showed a dramatic uptick in polar bear attacks on humans. The study found that between 1960 and 2009, there were 47 attacks total by polar bears on people.

However, from 2010 to 2014, there were 15 attacks — the highest number ever recorded in a four year period. Experts said sea ice reached record lows during that time and that the majority of polar bear attacks on humans have happened between July and December, when the ice is at its lowest.