A reporter covering wildfires in Southern California was doused by fire retardant dropped by a plane while he was on-air delivering a live report.

NBC San Diego reporter Steven Luke and his crew were on the scene in Riverside County when the pink liquid fell from above.

"We're coming back live because we just got hit by the fire retardant, and this is what happens, apparently, when you're on the front lines," Luke told viewers. He then wiped the camera lens to give viewers a better look at the messy scene.

Luke said it felt like he was being hit by pink raindrops.

"You can wipe if off with a wet cloth," he said later.