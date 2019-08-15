A Russian plane avoided major disaster after pilots had to perform an emergency landing shortly after takeoff when a flock of seagulls hit both of the aircraft's engines.

A passenger aboard Ural Airlines flight 178 recorded video of the birds smacking into the engines, causing the pilots to turn off the engines and land in the closest location they could find: a cornfield not far from the runway.

There was no time to lower the wheels, so the plane skidded to a halt. About 23 people out of the 234 aboard reported injuries.

One of the injured women said the landing was "good" and the pilots did "a great job."