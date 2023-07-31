A small plane towing a banner crashed into the water just 90 feet from the shoreline at a beach in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to authorities and video of the incident taken by beachgoers.

The incident took place on July 29 at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. The pilot did not suffer any serious injuries, authorities said, and lifeguards helped him get to shore.

A plane in the water near a beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. Courtesy Katelyn Durfee

Video captured the plane hitting the water and then flipping over nose first, while beachgoers looked on.

Crews responded to emergency calls to find the single-engine Piper aircraft had plummeted into the water roughly 30 yards from the beach, according to NBC Boston.

The plane wasn't injured in the crash, authorities said. Courtesy Katelyn Durfee

Lifeguards dragged the plane out of the water, while a man swam away from the downed aircraft, witness Adam Bagni told NBC Boston.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Bagni told NBC Boston. “It hit nose first, the tail went up over the cabin and then it fell back down, people were screaming.”

The pilot has not been identified.

Lifeguards pulled the plane onto the beach as a crowd looked on. Courtesy Adam Bagni

“A single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean near Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, around noon local time Saturday, July 29, during a banner tow operation,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to NBC News. “Only the pilot was on board.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will head up an investigation into the incident, with the FAA's assistance.