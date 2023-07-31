IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat summer boredom with these Target activities for the whole family — starting at $5

Video shows plane towing a banner crash-land just 90 feet away from beachgoers

The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was not seriously hurt.

Small plane crashes off New Hampshire beach

01:48
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

A small plane towing a banner crashed into the water just 90 feet from the shoreline at a beach in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to authorities and video of the incident taken by beachgoers.

The incident took place on July 29 at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. The pilot did not suffer any serious injuries, authorities said, and lifeguards helped him get to shore.

Plane crash
A plane in the water near a beach in Hampton, New Hampshire.Courtesy Katelyn Durfee

Video captured the plane hitting the water and then flipping over nose first, while beachgoers looked on.

Crews responded to emergency calls to find the single-engine Piper aircraft had plummeted into the water roughly 30 yards from the beach, according to NBC Boston.

Plane crash
The plane wasn't injured in the crash, authorities said.Courtesy Katelyn Durfee

Lifeguards dragged the plane out of the water, while a man swam away from the downed aircraft, witness Adam Bagni told NBC Boston.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Bagni told NBC Boston. “It hit nose first, the tail went up over the cabin and then it fell back down, people were screaming.”

The pilot has not been identified.

Plane crash
Lifeguards pulled the plane onto the beach as a crowd looked on.Courtesy Adam Bagni

“A single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean near Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, around noon local time Saturday, July 29, during a banner tow operation,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to NBC News. “Only the pilot was on board.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will head up an investigation into the incident, with the FAA's assistance.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.