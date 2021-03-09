Piers Morgan to leave 'Good Morning Britain' after complaints over Meghan comments

Broadcaster Piers Morgan is leaving ITV's "Good Morning Britain" after it was announced the show was being investigated amid thousands of complaints regarding his comments on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The U.K.’s Office of Communications announced it was investigating the show’s episode from Monday under its “harm and offence rules.” The office said that it received 41,015 complaints about Morgan’s in the wake of Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night.

ITV said Tuesday that following discussions, Piers Morgan has decided to leave the program.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," the statement said.

Morgan, who has been notably critical of Meghan over the past few years, said he was “sickened” by the couple’s interview and called it a “trash-a-thon” of the monarchy on Monday. He criticized Meghan and Harry for dropping a “race bombshell” regarding an alleged conversation where a family member questioned how “dark” their children would be.

He also implied that he didn’t believe Meghan when she described having suicidal thoughts.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

In other segments, Morgan questioned guests as to whether it was truly racist to question what a mixed race child’s skin might look like. Guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called Morgan a “disappointment” during a heated debate about the monarchy’s colonial history and racism Monday.

“I wish to God one day you surprise me,” Mos-Shogbamimu said. “You constantly use your platform as a wealthy, white privileged man, with power and influence to aggravate and escalate bigoted, sexist, racist and misogynist attacks on Meghan Markle.”

Morgan responded by calling “race-baiting nonsense.”

‘You want to deny the Royal Family has any racist undertones or actions simply because you’re in love with the Queen?’



‘What a load of race-baiting nonsense.’



The debate gets very heated between @piersmorgan and @SholaMos1. pic.twitter.com/6XaH6RrDlV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

On Tuesday, fellow ITV presenter Alex Beresford confronted Morgan about his commentary of Meghan over the years and called Monday’s episode “painful to watch." Morgan walked off the “Good Morning Britain” set as Beresford condemned him.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” Beresford said. “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan got up from his seat, telling Beresford, “You can trash me mate, but not on my own show.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

The conversation continued after the show went to break, with Morgan returning to his seat. Morgan clarified that he “did not know her that well” regarding this prior relationship with Meghan.

“All it did was inform me that she has a bit of streak in her where she cuts people out of her life and moves on,” Morgan said. “That’s fine, she’s entitled to do that, but she’s done it to her whole family apart from her mum. We’ve got her dad coming on now, he’s been disowned, she’s got a track record of it which I just find is informative about her personality.”

A version of this story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.