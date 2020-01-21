Photos of emaciated lions spark campaign to save them

Pictures of malnourished lions in Sudan have sparked a movement to help the animals.

Photos of five lions at Al-Qureshi Park in the capital city of Khartoum show how thin the creatures are and have inspired an advocate to launch a campaign called #SudanAnimalRescue to save them.

Osman Salih saw the lions over the weekend, leading him to start the effort on their behalf.

“After seeing the fires in Australia kill so many precious creatures recently seeing these animals caged and be treated this way made my blood boil,” he wrote in a Jan. 18 Facebook post alongside some photos of the lions, which show how thin they are.

“I would like to inform you that we have contacted the park administration and they indicated to us that the wildlife police are responsible for these animals and their care and cleanliness and that they were constantly preparing their food but stopped for a while,” he wrote.