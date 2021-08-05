In the photo, Canqueteau-Landi, a former French gymnast who understands the pressures of competing in the Olympics, cradled Biles' face after she secured the bronze medal. While Biles' coach wore a mask, it was clear she had a massive smile.

Canqueteau-Landi posted the touching photo and a heartfelt message to Biles on her Instagram. "The moment we realized that she had won an amazing bronze medal. The medal that meant so much to both of us," Canqueteau-Landi wrote. "I'll never forget this. Thank you Simone."

Biles responded to the tribute by sending the love right back to her coach.

"My heart, thanks so much Cecile! couldn’t be more grateful to have such an amazing coach & friend!!!!" she wrote.

While she's the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Biles has continued to keep it real and stay humble throughout the Tokyo Olympics. When she was still deciding whether to compete in her final competition, Biles gave a shoutout out to her coach and trainer.

"Forever thankful to have such an amazing support system by my side," she wrote.

After her triumph on Tuesday, Biles told Hoda Kotb why she'll treasure her bronze medal the most.

"It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," Biles said. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well."