Hidlyn Diaz wins the 1st-ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines

For the first time in Olympic history, an athlete from the Philippines is taking home a gold medal thanks to the literal strength of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Diaz, 30, won the gold medal on Monday in women's 55kg weightlifting. She clinched the top prize by lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms, which is nearly 500 pounds, setting the Olympic record in the category.

China's Liao Qiuyun earned the silver medal for the event, while Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze.

This was the fourth time Diaz has competed at the Olympics. She previously won silver in 2016 and was selected to carry the flag for her country at the opening ceremony in 2012.

Hidilyn Diaz got to hear the national anthem of the Philippines played as she proudly became the first person in the country's history to win an Olympic gold medal. Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images

Diaz beamed from the podium as she wore her goal medal and saluted during the national anthem, soaking up a moment no athlete from her home country has ever experienced.

For the Philippines, it was a moment that nearly 100 years in the making. The country sent its first Olympic delegation to Paris in 1924.

Viewers in the Philippines and Pinoys around the world celebrated the special moment on Twitter.

"LOOK AT HER!! LOOK AT THIS ABSOLUTE BADASS WINNING THE PHILIPPINES ITS FIRST OKYMIC GOLD!!! SO PROUD!! HIDILYN DIAZ EVERYBODY!!!!!" one viewer wrote.

"It took a woman to get the Philippines its first ever Olympic gold medal. Congratulations, Hidilyn Diaz! We are proud of you! Mabuhay ka!" Manila Bulletin News, a news outlet based in the Philippines, said.

"Hidilyn Diaz thank you for carrying us all!!!" actor Bela Padilla added.

This is the first medal that the Philippines has been awarded in the Tokyo Olympics so far.

Nineteen athletes from the island nation are competing in Japan, including in events like pole vaulting, boxing and skateboarding, according to the Manila Times. Diaz is the only athlete in the Philippines delegation who has competed in the Olympics previously.

