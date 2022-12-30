IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

Details of the apprehension in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, are expected to be revealed in a news conference on Dec. 30.

Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answers

02:18
/ Source: NBC News
By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

A person of interest, linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students, has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday, Dec. 30.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.

The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Idaho police determine abandoned white Hyundai unrelated to case

Dec. 21, 202202:30

Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.