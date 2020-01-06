Walmart discovers live bedbugs in boy's jacket, fitting room

Sign up for our newsletter

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after bedbugs were released in a Walmart changing room.

A manager at the Walmart store in Washington Township told police a closed pill bottle containing live bugs was found by store staff in a boy's jacket that was for sale in the clothing department.

Walmart disposed of the jacket and pill bottle without contacting authorities, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

An employee from Ecolab, a health safety company, visited the store Friday and found bugs that were later identified as bedbugs, crawling around in the men's fitting room.

A second closed pill bottle was found Saturday by a store associate on the floor in the men's department. It contained several dead bugs. Walmart called police afterward to report the incident.

A State Police trooper responded to the scene and collected the bottle for fingerprinting. The store's loss prevention team is reviewing surveillance video from the establishment.

Walmart reached out to other stores in the area and verified that this is an isolated incident, police said.