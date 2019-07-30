Authorities say a Pennsylvania father died while rescuing his son who was struggling in rip currents while swimming in the ocean off Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Emergency responders went to the beach around 9:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a child drowning.

Before they arrived, 58-year-old Thanh Bui, of Reading, had entered the water to help his 11-year-old son, who eventually made it to shore.

But Bui began struggling, and a former police officer, Jim Glorioso, who happened to be at the beach entered the water and tried to pull him in using a boogie board.

"I jumped in the water. I don’t even remember swimming to the guy ... then I saw something that looked like a log. When I got closer I realized it was a body. I pulled him up on the boogie board as best as I could — he already had foam coming out of his mouth," Glorioso told TODAY.

"I tried my best to do CPR, which was impossible to do. It was clear he was gone. He was full of water. But I wanted to at least try. Then I realized I was in trouble. I was going backwards. I started paddling and I was getting concerned because I was going 5 feet forward and 10 feet back. Thank God the lifeguards that were coming on at 10, heard what was going on and they rushed down to the beach," he continued.

Emergency responders soon brought the two men ashore, but Bui was unresponsive and was soon pronounced dead at a hospital. The former police officer wasn't injured.

Glorioso added, "I’d be dead if it weren’t for those guys. I got caught in the riptide. When I tried to paddle back I realized my legs were shot and I was too exhausted to swim. I didn’t think about that when I was going out there because I was trying to get there as fast as possible."

The child was treated at the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

This story has been updated to correct the victim's age to 58, instead of 59.