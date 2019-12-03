Peloton faces backlash and ridicule over new holiday commercial

Cycling brand Peloton is facing backlash over a holiday commercial showing a woman's punishing, year-long fitness journey after her husband gives her one of its costly stationary bikes.

The ad, titled "The Gift That Gives Back," opens with the woman receiving the Peloton bike for Christmas. Later, looking timid in a selfie video, she tells the camera, "First ride. I'm nervous, but excited."

The ad shows the woman peddling furiously on the bike — which sells for a starting price of $2,245 — in her spacious apartment at 6 a.m. for five days in a row and concludes with her watching her year-long video diary with her husband, who wears a satisfied smile.

"A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me," she says.

The commercial was first released on Nov. 21, but the furor surrounding it reached a fever pitch on Twitter on Monday.

We all need to treasure the things that bring us together as a nation, as a people. Collectively hating on this Peloton ad is that thing. pic.twitter.com/UQtUU4CCQt — Renee Klahr (@reneeklahr) December 2, 2019

Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton pic.twitter.com/E2M9gFdD5A — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 2, 2019

Sorry to shake things up but I'm excited to announce I'm throwing my hat in the ring and joining the presidential race and running on the single issue platform to jail everyone involved in the pitching, scripting, acting, shooting, and approval of the Peloton ad. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 2, 2019

Look I don’t want to be “The Peloton Ad Guy” anymore but the newest commercial about the vlogging 116 lb woman’s YEARLONG fitness journey to becoming a 112 lb woman who says “I didn’t realize how much this would change me” is just ri-god-damn-diculous. Come on. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 25, 2019

Comedian Eva Victor created a profanity-laced parody of the commercial in which she serves her husband with divorce papers at the end. That video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

While it may not be quite on the level of Kendall Jenner stopping a street protest with a Pepsi, or McDonald's using a grieving child to sell a Filet-O-Fish, the commercial has made people want to save the poor "Peloton wife" from her fate of endless bike rides.

I want the Peloton ad where someone piles clothes on it for a year and takes pictures of the pile’s growth and feels just fine about it — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 2, 2019

a peloton ad where the husband gives his wife a peleton and she sells it and has $2,000. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 2, 2019

I’m gonna marry the peloton wife and let her do whatever she wants and bake her garlic bread every night and give her scarves for Christmas — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 2, 2019

NBC News reached out to Peloton for comment but did not receive a response.