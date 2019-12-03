Peloton faces backlash and ridicule over new holiday commercial

Cycling brand Peloton is facing backlash over a holiday commercial showing a woman's punishing, year-long fitness journey after her husband gives her one of its costly stationary bikes.
The ad, titled "The Gift That Gives Back," opens with the woman receiving the Peloton bike for Christmas. Later, looking timid in a selfie video, she tells the camera, "First ride. I'm nervous, but excited."
The ad shows the woman peddling furiously on the bike — which sells for a starting price of $2,245 — in her spacious apartment at 6 a.m. for five days in a row and concludes with her watching her year-long video diary with her husband, who wears a satisfied smile.
"A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me," she says.
The commercial was first released on Nov. 21, but the furor surrounding it reached a fever pitch on Twitter on Monday.
Comedian Eva Victor created a profanity-laced parody of the commercial in which she serves her husband with divorce papers at the end. That video has been viewed more than 2 million times.
While it may not be quite on the level of Kendall Jenner stopping a street protest with a Pepsi, or McDonald's using a grieving child to sell a Filet-O-Fish, the commercial has made people want to save the poor "Peloton wife" from her fate of endless bike rides.
NBC News reached out to Peloton for comment but did not receive a response.