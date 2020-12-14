Peloton co-founder starts his mornings with an unusual water-drinking habit

Some social media users are scratching their heads in confusion after reading about the unusual way Peloton co-founder John Foley starts his mornings.

The entrepreneur, 49, chatted with The New York Times about his Sunday rituals and revealed that he kicks off every day with a sink drink.

"Twenty years ago a colleague told me the key to your day is to hydrate at much as you can, so the first thing I do is drink 40 sips of water from my hand at the upstairs bathroom sink," Foley said.

He went on to explain that he's adopted the ritual as a part of his daily life and has found it to be quite effective.

"It’s efficient. I drink until I feel like I’m going to throw up water. Every day," he said.

During his interview, the father of two shared other details about his Sunday morning routine, which includes cups of Dunkin' Donuts French vanilla coffee, a few hours of work and a workout on his Peloton Tread, which is located in his downstairs bathroom. Foley's Sundays also tend to include time with his two active children, sushi with his wife, Jill, and friends, and chores like laundry.

The chief executive offered a nice glimpse into his weekend routine, but readers seemed to harp on one detail in particular: that unexpected sink drink.

Peloton CEO John Foley starts his day by drinking 40 sips of water from his hand at his bathroom sink.



"It’s efficient. I drink until I feel like I’m going to throw up water. Every day." (h/t @annierpalmer) https://t.co/n36W4f7Dy0 — Jessica Bursztynsky (@jbursz) December 11, 2020

After seeing the article, one Twitter user questioned why Foley keeps up a habit that makes him feel sick.

Why wouldn’t he just drink a regular amount of water throughout the day in a cup? Why would you make yourself feel sick every morning the start your day?



People are insane. — lawlovers (@lawlovers) December 11, 2020

Another couldn't understand why the Peloton co-founder doesn't just drink out of a cup.

M'dude, if you KNOW you are going to drink 40 handfuls of water every day, you should absolutely consider having a cup right there in the bathroom. — Sam (@samuelt22223) December 11, 2020

One social media user with a good sense of humor couldn't help but think Foley's habit sounded a lot like something a cat would do.

I do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/5XrAdMktZq — Garol (@Gaaarooolll) December 11, 2020

And others were notably surprised that Foley admitted to the unusual habit.

This is like...an embarrassing thing someone would admit on tik tok while begging others to let them know if they’re alone in doing it or not — Kayla Ancrum (@KaylaAncrum) December 11, 2020

According to The New York Times, Peloton bike sales have quadrupled in New York state since last November, as Americans began spending more time at home during the pandemic.

Last December, the brand faced backlash over its holiday commercial, which showed a woman's yearlong fitness journey after her husband gave her a Peloton stationary bike. Social media users were quick to criticize the ad, calling it sexist.

At the time, the brand shared the following statement with CNBC: “We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them.

“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”